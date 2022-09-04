Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $39.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 566,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

