Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,312.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 274,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 220,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 24,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

