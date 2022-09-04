NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

