Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $28.55 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $330.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.32 and its 200 day moving average is $316.96. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

