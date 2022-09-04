Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 153 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

