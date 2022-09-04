Oak Associates Ltd. OH Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. 96,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

