Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 26,749 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,203,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

