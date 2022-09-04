OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 634,978 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 608,846 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

