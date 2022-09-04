Oiler (OIL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Oiler coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Oiler has a total market cap of $266,820.03 and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031313 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083378 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00040321 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler (CRYPTO:OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

