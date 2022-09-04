Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.95. 1,813,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

