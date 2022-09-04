Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.95. 1,813,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.