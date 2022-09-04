OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 440,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $140,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,558. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

