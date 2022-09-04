OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 12,500 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth about $94,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.04. 905,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,179. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Insider Activity

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.