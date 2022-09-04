OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $168,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 1,705,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

