OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,323 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.40% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.