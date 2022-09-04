OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $99.92 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,920,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.27 and its 200-day moving average is $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

