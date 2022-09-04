OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

