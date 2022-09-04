OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.70% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $9.68 on Friday. 15,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

