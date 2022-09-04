OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 865,200 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 3.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.45% of TC Energy worth $247,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,452,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,347 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 255,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 909,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

