OMG Network Price Reaches $1.80 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $252.20 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00210885 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

