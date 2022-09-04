Only1 Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Only1 has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $957,862.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

