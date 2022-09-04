Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Stock Performance

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The company has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.