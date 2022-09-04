Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Ooma Stock Performance
NYSE OOMA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The company has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $24.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.