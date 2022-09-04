Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Opacity has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $6,049.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.