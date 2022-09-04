Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 1.7 %

OTEX opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Open Text

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.