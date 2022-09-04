Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

