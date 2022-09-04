PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.10) EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 2,489,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

