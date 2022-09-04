PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $92-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.53 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.
PagerDuty Price Performance
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
