Pastel (PSL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pastel has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Pastel has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

