Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. 1,759,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,671. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

