PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $114.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

