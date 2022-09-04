Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.
PSFE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.
Paysafe Stock Down 4.2 %
Paysafe stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
