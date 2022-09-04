Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

PSFE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Paysafe stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

