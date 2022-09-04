Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.