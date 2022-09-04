Penguin Finance (PEFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $360,321.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and approximately $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Penguin Finance Profile

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

