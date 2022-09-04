Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 673 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $54.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

