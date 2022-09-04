Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $358.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

