Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 155.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at $60,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMMO by 30.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWW opened at $3.63 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $424.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

