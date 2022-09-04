Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 319,068 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 753,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.