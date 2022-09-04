Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $260,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

