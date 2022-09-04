Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

