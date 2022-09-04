Phuture Trading Up 2% This Week (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phuture has a market capitalization of $603,924.78 and $18,365.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.
About Phuture
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Buying and Selling Phuture
