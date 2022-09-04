Phuture Trading Up 2% This Week (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phuture has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phuture has a market capitalization of $603,924.78 and $18,365.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phuture alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.

About Phuture

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.