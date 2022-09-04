Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Critical Review

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,773.24%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $31.42 million 3.39 -$45.74 million ($0.58) -2.47 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.20 million ($1.22) -0.26

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -152.68% -82.02% -29.17% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.43% -90.29%

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory Anticalin-based drug candidate includes PRS-060/AZD1402, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial targeting IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-220, an oral inhaled Anticalin protein targeting connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and immune-oncology program comprises Cinrebafusp alfa, a 4-1BB/ HER2 bispecific for the treatment of HER2-high and HER2-low expressing gastric cancers. The company also develops PRS-344/S095012, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein targeting 4- 1BB and PD-L1 for immuno-oncology diseases that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and PRS-352, a preclinical-stage program addressing undisclosed targets for immuno-oncology diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seagen Inc.; and license agreements with Technical University of Munich, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies; and IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for synthesizing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

