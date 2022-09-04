PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.