PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

