PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

