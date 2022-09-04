Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $77.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDD. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 1.1 %

Pinduoduo stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

