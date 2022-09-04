Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Cap of $403,297.51

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $403,297.51 and $22,438.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

