Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $1.44

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $197,004.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00783392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834658 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
