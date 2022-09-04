Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.72. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 168.20 ($2.03). The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

About Primary Health Properties

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

