Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

