Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

