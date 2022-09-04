Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

