Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $7,896,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 449,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.