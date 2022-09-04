Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,759,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

